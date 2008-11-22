Spitzer Hooker Demure On ABC (Video)

It’s a few minutes from her Diane Sawyer 20/20 appearance tonight. And, actually, she comes off as a nice, sweet girl. Bravo to her PR handlers. Who are they



ABC News: “I don’t know about the white picket fence,” Dupré said. “I want someone that will love me,” she said, “someone that will think that all my imperfections make me perfect — someone, when I fall, they’ll be right there, telling me to get back up, it’s going to be OK. I want a best friend.”

