Spitzer Hooker Says Stupid Stuff To ABC, Wears Matronly Dress

Miss Ashley Dupre, the 23-year-old former hooker pal of Gov. Eliot Spitzer, gave quite an interview to ABC News’ Diane Sawyer. It’s going to air this Friday at 10 pm on “20/20,” but here are some advance tidbits from the ABC Website. Priceless.



On Ashley’s Dedication To Her Work:

…she does not feel responsible for Spitzer’s downfall.

“If it wasn’t me, it would have been someone else,” she said. “I was doing my job. I don’t feel that I brought him down.”

On Dating In Manhattan:

“I really didn’t see the difference between going on a date with someone in New York, taking you to dinner and expecting something in return,” she said. “I really thought it was more of a trade-off. He’s expecting something in return when you date, whereas, you know, being an escort, it was a formal transaction.”

We Can Relate! Right, Ladies??

Dupre says her only ambition now is to pursue the singing career of which she has always dreamed. She has received a number of lucrative offers, from reality shows to $1 million to pose for Hustler magazine, but she has turned them all down.

Hookers—They’re just like us!

Ashley’s Aha Moment Or Rather, In Her Words, When ‘I said, “Oh S–“‘

“I didn’t know the depth to my situation,” she said. “That’s when I connected the dots, was when everyone else found out. I turned on the TV and I said, “Oh s–, what did I get myself involved in? I felt like everything slowed down around me. And it was just the TV and I and, I was shocked.”

Reflections On Her High School Life:

“I got along with everyone, I was kind of popular,” she said. “I was pretty popular.”

OK!

To Read The Rest Of The Article Click Here And/Or Watch “20/20” Friday At 10 pm.

PS That dress! Wonder what mandate the stylist was given….You know it contained the phrase, “something classy.”

