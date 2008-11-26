Spitzer Hooker Madam Gets One Year Probation

As Eliot Spitzer, Silda Wall Spitzer, and Ashley Dupre try to pick up the pieces after March’s hooker scandal, the woman who arranged the governor and Ashley’s trysts has now been sentenced to one year’s probation for her role in the scandal. Spitzer, as previously reported, won’t be charged. And Ashley’s working on her music career. Who do you think got the worst deal?



AP via NY Post: A woman accused of helping arrange trysts between pricey escorts and their customers has been sentenced to one year of probation for her role in the prostitution scandal that forced Eliot Spitzer to step down as New York’s governor.

Tanya Hollander of Rhinebeck, N.Y., pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to conspiracy to violate the travel act. It’s against the law to cross state lines while furthering an illegal business.

All four employees of the Emperors Club VIP who were arrested in March have now admitted their roles in the illicit enterprise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.