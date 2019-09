That’s the message today in the German media. If Greek gets a bailout, then banker Spiros Latsis, whose bank owns a lot of Greek debt, will be getting a bailout.



Anyway, earlier this week major populist newspaper Bild was vilifying little old ladies, so this is taking the opposite tack.

