An American Airlines Flight Attendant Gave A Really Strange 'Spiritual Heart To Heart' Over The PA System

Here’s what she said to Gawker about what happened:

“The flight attendant wanted to have spiritual heart to hearts with passengers as they boarded, and seeing as I was at a bachelor party in Nashville the night before I really didn’t need a spiritual cleansing … I needed a change of blood and to sit down. Nonetheless I was told I was ‘filled with power and confidence’, given a hug and allowed to take my seat.”

UPDATE: Actually, it turns out that the flight attendant is from Chautauqua Airlines — a regional airline that operates flights for many larger airlines, including American Airlines.

