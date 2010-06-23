Spirit Airlines' Tasteless New Ad Mocks The Oil Spill Crisis

Photo: Spiritair.com

BP, you’re not alone: Spirit Airlines has just stepped up with the latest bad PR decision having to do with the oil spill disaster in the Gulf.The airline has launched an ad on its website making light of one of the biggest environmental crises of our time.



(Thanks to @LaughMom for bringing this to our attention)

The promo invites you to “Check out the oil on our beaches,” then follows up with shots of beautiful women on the beach, drenched in suntanning oil.

It’s hard to imagine a way for Spirit Airlines to piss off more people than it did with the decision to start charging for carry-on bags, but we think this might do it.

