Spirit Airlines Is Making People Angry With A 'Romney Wins!' Email

Spirit Airlines sent out an e-mail with the subject line “Romney Wins” today, and some people who got it were not thrilled.



A banner in the body of the message read, “Romney Wins! And so do Obama and you with these incredibly low fares!”

It was part of an election day sale offering discounted flights between November 28 and December 15.

Spirit also put its $100 carry-on luggage fee into effect today, a policy that may prove to be shortsighted.

Here are some Twitter reactions to today’s e-mail:

Just got this email from #spiritairlines u gotta be kidding me. Ill NEVER fly on this HORRIBLE airline!!!!! instagr.am/p/Rs-3TDJRYX/ — Britt (@brnsknbeauty) November 6, 2012

#spiritairlines has hit a new low… and so do obama and you? what the hell. fire your marketing person immediately. twitter.com/_stephanieyo/s… — stephanie (@_stephanieyo) November 6, 2012

Of course, had the e-mail read, “Obama Wins,” it is a safe bet that just as many people would have been aggrieved.

Here’s a photo of the e-mail in question:

Photo: lexdadiva / Instagram

