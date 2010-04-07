Guess Which Airline Will Make You Pay For Carry-On Luggage

If you want to bring any bags on board when you fly with Spirit Airlines, you’re going to have to start paying for that privilege.



For all flights leaving after August 1, in addition to checked-bagged fees, the airline with begin charging customers for carry on-luggage.

Spirit will become the first airline to implement the new policy, with a charge of $45 at the airport or $30 if you register the bag in advance online or over the phone.

That’s right, you must now call in the name of your backpack to get to pay Spirit Airlines to take on board such useless flight supplies as a book, a sweater…maybe your glasses.

Members of the Spirits Club Fare will be charged only $20. Wait, that’s only after they pay the $9 membership fee.

For a second bag checked in at the airport the fee goes up to $45 regardless of membership.

But before you start hyperventilating with outrage, remember: All airlines charge for carry-on baggage, it’s just baked into the cost of the normal ticket. You could even argue that — rather than this being a charge — it’s a discount for people who don’t take carry ons. Great deal!

