Spirit Airlines Does One Thing 'Better' Than Any US Competitor

Spirit Airlines probably has “the most dense seating configuration of any US airline.”This may not make you rush out to buy a ticket on Spirit, but it’s a good reason to buy stock, according to Deutsche Bank which initiated coverage with a buy rating.



Spirit is also “the most progressive/aggressive in unbundling revenue resulting in capturing more ancillary revenue per passenger than any other airline.”

Also impressive is that, unlike all other US airlines, Spirit has no on-balance sheet debt as its entire fleet is leased.

