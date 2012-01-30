Spirit Airlines Does One Thing 'Better' Than Any US Competitor

Gus Lubin
sardines

Photo: By iamos on flickr

Spirit Airlines probably has “the most dense seating configuration of any US airline.”This may not make you rush out to buy a ticket on Spirit, but it’s a good reason to buy stock, according to Deutsche Bank which initiated coverage with a buy rating.

Spirit is also “the most progressive/aggressive in unbundling revenue resulting in capturing more ancillary revenue per passenger than any other airline.”

Also impressive is that, unlike all other US airlines, Spirit has no on-balance sheet debt as its entire fleet is leased.

