The Ballsy History Of Extremely Crude Ads For Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines has never shied away from controversy in its advertising, so it should be no surprise its latest campaign features strippermobiles that say, “I’ll go both ways for $18.”



It’s just another chapter in years of cheap sex jokes and double entendres that capitalises on the 12-year old boy in every consumer.

Spirit became the first ultra-low cost carrier in the US when it restructured to fit the Ryanair mould in 2007. It has been planning an IPO since last September, but delayed pricing in May.

Every time a big event or scandal has come along, Spirit’s been there. Its current “Weiner Sale” campaign showcases a hot dog, with the promise that the fares are “too HARD to resist.” And if that’s not enough, Spirit also announced that there’s a Weiner Sale “expansion,” but they’re not going to “enlarge” the fares.

