SpiralFrog: No, Really, We're Going to Go Live. Someday.

Perhaps in response to our SpiralFrog update yesterday (we called over to see if the company was officially dead), founder Joe Mohen subsequently “confirmed” to CNET that the company was… in beta! Alas, Mohen still couldn’t provide a launch date more precise than the end of 2007, a year after the original target. To reiterate what we said yesterday: If SpiralFrog’s new business plan is the same as the old one, the launch date won’t matter.



