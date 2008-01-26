SpiralFrog: Still Alive

SpiralFrog, the ad-supported music site we’ve repeatedly written off for dead, is still around. The site sent out a press release today to prove it: It’s now at a million monthly uniques. More superlatives:

SpiralFrog is experiencing a steeper growth curve in the equivalent launch timeframe than other digital music and social media sites, increasing uniques by five-times since its first full month of operation. The site is proving to have strong visitor engagement numbers with an average of about 10 minutes per visit and double digit page views. SpiralFrog has also achieved a marked number of registered users with more than 400,000 members. This makes SpiralFrog one of the top music sites in terms of registration.

Rather than quibble with any of the company’s claims, we’ll just reiterate our original critiques: SpiralFrog provides users with a lousy way to get free music, and it does so while burning tons of cash — which is why it just took out a $2 million loan at 12% at the end of December. The best we can say for them: SpiralFrog provides free ad-supported music, and the music business is increasingly interested in supporting free ad-supported music companies. But this one’s not going to make it.

