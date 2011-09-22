Spinning Flag In The Perrelet Turbine XL America Watch

Apparently the 4th of July comes a bit late this year as Perrelet has just released a very American watch that celebrates our stars and stripes. See, if the Swiss can love America I am sure there is hope for our economy. Just send some of those excess Francs you guys keep whining about.”Boohoo! Our money is sooo valuable!” They truly are an oppressed people.

This cool new watch makes me happy to look at and is a special rendition of the newer Turbine XL watch. Perrelet also released two special edition (also limited) Turbine (non XL) watches that I will discuss in another post. What is exactly is up with the comically buff Uncle Sam? Why is he so pissed off? And who does our patriarch of patriots wish to punch? At least we know he puts on a Perrelet when getting pugilistic.

Read the rest here at the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com.

