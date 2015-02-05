Spinner is a ridiculous new app where you spin around in circles to compete against your friends

Maybe you shouldn’t download Spinner. After all, not everyone wants to simultaneously risk throwing up and tossing their phone across the room.

But for those that still fondly remember the childhood game of spinning around until you’re sick, the launch of Spinner means there’s now “an app for that.”

The concept of Spinner is pretty simple: You wait for the timer to countdown to zero, and then you spin in circles as many times as you can while holding your phone in front of you, which keeps track of how many rotations you’ve made while recording your face through the entire ordeal.

The goal is to out-spin your friends, so you’ll need to convince a friend or two to give the app a shot if you want to get the full experience. Of course, once things escalate, you’re left to find clever ways spin even faster (hint: find an office chair with wheels).

If you want to give Spinner a try, you can download it over at the App Store. Just make sure you hold onto your phone and whatever you just ate.

