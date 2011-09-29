Spin Time: Six Piece Watch Winder Review From Wolf Designs

An interesting fact that I’ve come to learn is that many people (even quite a few watch loving people) have no idea what a watch winder is. It is one of those things that you can show people, in action, and they still don’t know what it is. I’ve actually had people come to my office and see a bunch of watches in winders on shelves and remark “oh really? You have to show them off like that?” Which I later learned (after some probing) was a misunderstanding thinking that a watch on a winder was some special way of displaying them in a fancy manner. I just can’t anticipate misunderstandings like that in advance.

It is possible that I take for granted knowing what a mechanical watch is, and that I know how it works. There isn’t a lot of sense required (in my opinion) to understand that a little weight in a watch movement winds it when you move your wrist around. Further, if you are not wearing the watch on your wrist, you can artificially create the movement necessary to keep that watch wound. I know, very simple stuff here but I have encountered plenty of people who simply aren’t familiar enough with automatic mechanical watches to know all this. The point is that the pool of people on this planet who know what an automatic mechanical watch is, is not super big. Among those people, the ones that know what a watch winder is, is even smaller. Therefore, I guess I have to keep telling people about watch winders, and why they might want one.

