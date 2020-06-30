1Rebel 1Rebel’s remodeled spin studios.

A boutique London fitness studio has provided an example of what the future of spinning could look like post coronavirus.

1Rebel’s remodeled spin studio has large glass screens in front of each bike, which are spaced one metre apart.

Similarly, its treadmills are divided by clear panels.

1Rebel has also introduced perspex screens at reception, hand sanitizer stations, and self-scanning temperature checks at entry.

With gyms and fitness studios in many parts of the world still closed as part of the coronavirus lockdown, lots of people are wondering what their favourite exercise classes will be like when they can finally recommence.

While some activities like yoga can be conducted in huge clear domes to keep people separated, social distancing is harder for fitness classes that are held inside with equipment.

Spin classes, for example, are usually held in tightly packed studios with little space between bikes. But one boutique studio has come up with a solution: glass screens in front of each rider.

London fitness chain 1Rebel has unveiled its plans for reopening when restrictions are lifted with a COVID-19 secure framework (there is currently no date for when gyms can open again in the UK).

1Rebel The boutique fitness studio has unveiled a number of new social distancing measures.

It usually offers three different workouts involving treadmills and dumbbells (“Reshape”), punching bags (“Rumble”), and bikes (“Ride”), and given that high-intensity fitness classes were linked to the spread of the coronavirus, 1Rebel has had to get creative.

The gym hopes that its remodeled Victoria branch will provide an example of what gyms might look like post lockdown.

1Rebel The bikes are now spaced one metre apart.

As London’s largest spin studio, 1Rebel Victoria’s two-level theatre-style room’s capacity will be reduced when it reopens.

The bikes have been spaced one metre apart, and each features a large glass screen at the front, preventing each rider’s breath from spreading on to others.

1Rebel They gym’s capacity will also be reduced when it reopens.

Similarly, in 1Rebel’s “Reshape” studios, screens divide each treadmill.

The fitness brand also said the ventilation systems in its studios are superior to that of an aeroplane.

1Rebel 1Rebel’s treadmills will be divided by clear screens.

Outside of the workout studios, 1Rebel has introduced perspex screens at reception, hand sanitizer stations, and there will be self-scanning temperature checks at entry.

The idea is that everyone will be able to abide by the one-metre social distancing guidelines at all times.

1Rebel 1Rebel’s reception staff will be behind screens.

Co-Founder of 1Rebel James Balfour said: “Over the past weeks and months we have made a host of changes, at huge cost, that make us far safer than the average pub or plane.

“In the midst of a health crisis, [UK] government policymakers have not considered gyms as a priority or extension to the health system showing a huge lack of understanding of the industry contribution to society. Without urgent leadership, this will cripple our industry.”

