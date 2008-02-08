Spin: Steal This Magazine

A throwback concept from Spin Magazine: It’s reproducing its print edition on the Web. It looks looks exactly the same as the print version, just more awkward to bring into a bathroom.

We sort of like it. Clicking through each page is easy and the image quality on a newer Mac is just as good as the print edition. Bonus for advertisers: the digital version has hyperlinks on each ad, whisking people away to their web site. (For now, print advertisers aren’t being charged extra to appear online.)

Spin is owned by McEvoy Group, which bought the magazine two years ago for $5 million. Its monthly print circulation is 450,000, but its web site only gets 100,000 unique visitors each month, according to Compete.com — half what Web rival Pitchforkmedia does. And while it’s too early to tell, Spin president Tom Hartle thinks the new, free Web magazine could have helped juice print subscriptions in January.

