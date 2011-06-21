SPIN: Music Mag Axes Editor-In-Chief, Publisher

Great bands occasionally go through line up changes. Perhaps the same can be said of great music magazines.



Spin is getting a new editor-in-chief, although he’s a familiar face to anyone who is familiar with the publication.

Steve Kandell, previously deputy editor, will take over the top spot as Doug Brod leaves the company. Publisher Malcolm Campbell also departs and is being replaced by Mike Albanese.

The New York Times hears the duo was fired by executives at McEvoy Group, the company that purchased Spin Media in 2006.

The magazine’s advertising pages were up almost 21% in the first quarter of 2011 with revenue increasing 21.5%.

Despite the monetary success, the publication failed to find itself as the long-time champion of smaller, independent acts attempts to continue its makeover towards a more mainstream audience.

