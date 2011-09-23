Spin Doctors Demand Money From Prokhorov

Photo: Bloomberg

A group of about 100 consultants hired by Mikhail Prokhorov to aid his failed State Duma campaign claim they are still owed money from the Russian tycoon, reports the Moscow Times.The cohort picketed the Moscow-based offices of Prokhorov’s Onexim Group demanding payment for their services during the campaign.



According to a representative of the enraged group, some are owed up to $62,000. However, the aggrieved are unable to take legal action against Prokhorov since they all conducted work based on oral promises and did not sign any formal contracts.

Prokhorov, the owner of the New Jersey Nets, was formerly at the helm of Russia’s Right Cause Party until he resigned last week over discontent about its role.

To read more from the Moscow Times click here>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.