Spiking Food Prices Shoots Chinese Inflation Past Government Targets

China’s consumer price index (CPI) just rose by the fastest rate this year, due to rising food prices.

Given that food expenditures consume an large amount of the poor’s income, near-seven per cent food inflation is surely a concern:

Shanghai Daily:

The CPI gained 3.3 per cent in July from a year earlier, 0.4 percentage points higher than in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said today. It has exceeded the 3-per cent full-year target ceiling the government set in March.

Food prices, which account for about a third of the weighting in calculating the CPI, climbed 6.8 per cent in July, compared with June’s increase of 5.7 per cent.

