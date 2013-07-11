The First Trailer For Spike Lee's Reboot Of Revenge Thriller 'Oldboy' Is Out

The first trailer for Spike Lee’s reboot of the cult thriller “Oldboy” is out.



Based on this brief 2:30 second preview, it appears that Lee preserves a lot of the cinematography that director Chan-Wook Park employed in the original film.

Without giving away any spoilers, “Oldboy” follows Joe Doucett (played by Josh Brolin) who is unexpectedly taken prisoner by an unidentified man. 20 years later, he is released without any explanation.

And that’s where the story gets really screwed up.

“Oldboy” is dark and deeply disturbing psycho-erotic thriller. Park’s original film gained a cult following in the U.S., and it introduced much of America to the Korean revenge genre.

Check it out the trailer:

