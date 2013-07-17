Get Excited For Spike Lee's Remake Of The Most Messed Up Korean Movie Ever

If you’ve seen the South Korean classic “Oldboy,” then you know why people are excited for the Spike Lee-driven remake, out Oct. 23 this year.



The movie is about a man who wakes up one morning to find out he’s been inexplicably abducted by unknown captors and trapped in a room that looks exactly like his own bedroom. For 20 years, his captors psychologically torture him through use of a television showing sound bites and headlines from the outside world. Then one day he wakes up in the middle of a field, free to go.

What follows is Oldboy blazing a (super twisted, super violent) path of revenge on his way to finding out one thing: who abducted me and why did they do it?

Chan-wook Park’s original film combines the combat choreography of The Matrix, with the drive, tenacity, and darkness that’s darker than that of Taken, with a dash of the comedy from Rumble in the Bronx.

Though Lee looks to have copied the cinematography, lost in translation may be the darkly sarcastic and goofy South Korean humour. We may not see Josh Brolin trolling around New York looking for a specific kind of pork dumpling — the only type of food fed to the captive in the original movie.

Either way, Spike Lee’s new version of Oldboy promises to be an interesting ride.

Here’s the trailer for the old one:

Now here’s the trailer for the new one:

