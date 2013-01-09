Spike Lee Directed A Clever New NBA Ad With The Help Of Three Of The Greatest Point Guards Of All Time

Spike Lee is directing a series of commercials for the NBA’s new “BIG” campaign and the latest is pretty neat.



The commercial features Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul dribbling against the Grizzlies Mike Conley, disappearing in a puff of smoke as he slices back and forth across the court. Every time he disappears he drops into a diner to grab a bite with Magic Johnson and Steve Nash.

Johnson questions, “Shouldn’t you be headed to the hoop?” and Paul reappears at the rim for an easy layup.

Watch the spot below, with behind-the-scenes footage with Lee and the players under that:

