Spike Lee Lists His Upper East Side Townhouse For $US32 Million

Filmmaker Spike Lee just put his Upper East Side townhouse on the market for $US32 million, double the price he paid artist Jasper Johns for the property back in 2000, according to The New York Daily News.

The biggest selling point of the 9,000-square-foot home on East 61st Street is its huge courtyard, not usually seen outside of schools and churches in the city. Also known as Hatch House, the townhouse has five bedrooms, three fireplaces and a library.

Sotheby’s International Realty is handling the sale.

Frederick Sterner designed the house in 1916 for Barbara Hatch, a great-granddaughter of railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt.

It features a rare courtyard.

Hatch House has three fireplaces, including one imported from Europe in the 18th century.

The property is 32 feet wide, almost double the average width of a New York City townhouse.

A series of famous people have previously owned Hatch House. Modern artist Jasper Johns and burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee owned the home before Spike Lee.

The oak and mahogany floors have a herringbone and parquet pattern.

Here’s a view of the stately townhouse from its front entrance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.