Spike Lee Lists His Upper East Side Townhouse For $US32 Million

Paige Cooperstein

Filmmaker Spike Lee just put his Upper East Side townhouse on the market for $US32 million, double the price he paid artist Jasper Johns for the property back in 2000, according to The New York Daily News.

The biggest selling point of the 9,000-square-foot home on East 61st Street is its huge courtyard, not usually seen outside of schools and churches in the city. Also known as Hatch House, the townhouse has five bedrooms, three fireplaces and a library.

Sotheby’s International Realty is handling the sale.

Frederick Sterner designed the house in 1916 for Barbara Hatch, a great-granddaughter of railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt.

Spike Lee House 6Sotheby’s International Realty

It features a rare courtyard.

Spike Lee House 1Sotheby’s International Realty

Hatch House has three fireplaces, including one imported from Europe in the 18th century.

Spike Lee House 2Sotheby’s International Realty

The property is 32 feet wide, almost double the average width of a New York City townhouse.

Spike Lee House 3Sotheby’s International Realty

A series of famous people have previously owned Hatch House. Modern artist Jasper Johns and burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee owned the home before Spike Lee.

Spike Lee House 4Sotheby’s International Realty

The oak and mahogany floors have a herringbone and parquet pattern.

Spike Lee House 5Sotheby’s International Realty

Here’s a view of the stately townhouse from its front entrance.

Spike Lee House 7Sotheby’s International Realty

