Spike Lee Thought He Was Tweeting The Address Of Trayvon's Killer, And Now An Elderly Couple Fears For Their Lives

Photo: MSG Network

Earlier last week, Spike Lee retweeted what he thought was the address of the neighbourhood watchman who killed Trayvon Martin. This is no small thing when radical groups have announced a $10,000 “Dead Or Alive” bounty on Zimmerman.



According to a report from the Smoking Gun, the address that Spike Lee tweeted actually belongs to an elderly couple, with no relation to Zimmerman.

And they are terrified:

The residence on Edgewater Circle is actually the home of David McClain, 72, and his wife Elaine, 70. The McClains, both of whom work for the Seminole County school system, have lived in the 1310-square-foot lakefront home for about a decade, records show.

In an interview tonight, Elaine McClain told TSG that she and her husband were “afraid” due to the online linking of her address to Zimmerman. “We’re keeping everything locked,” she said. McClain added that the couple was particularly unnerved by a letter mailed to them at their home. On the envelope, she said were printed the words “Taste The Rainbow,” the slogan for Skittles. Martin was carrying a pack of Skittles and a can of ice tea when he was gunned down by Zimmerman.

The incorrect address originated with a Los Angeles man, Marcus Davonne Higgins, who has not given comment to The Smoking Gun.

