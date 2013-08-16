Spike Lee Is Using Instagram To Tell Wonderful Little Stories About How He Made His Movies

A lot of celebrities use Instagram to share photos of themselves or tease new projects with fans.

Spike Lee is using the photo-sharing platform for something else entirely.

Recently, he’s been uploading photos from a series of his old films, sharing small anecdotes that went into the film-making process with them.

Check out a few below:

1. “Miracle at St. Anna” (2008)

“I love this film. It’s from a Novel by the Great James McBride, who adapted the Screenplay. This was one of my best experiences ever making a Film. The majority of the shoot was in Italy (Rome and Tuscany) with an All-Italian Crew. There was no language problem, we all spoke Cinema. It was also fantastic being in the World Famous Cinecitta Studios in Rome, in the same stages where one of my Heros Federico Fellini shot many of his classic films. To me this Film is a Tribute to the African-American Men and Women who fought and died for the Red White and Blue from The American Revolutionary War to WWII that have been marginalized or completely ignored by The Hollywood Studio System. We salute you.”

2. Inside Man (2006)

“Inside Man is my Biggest Box Office Hit. I was slipped the script on the low low. Imagine Pictures had bought the Script (Auction) in a bidding War for Ronald Howard to direct. I loved the script and I reached out to my Man Denzel Washington, this would be our 4th Joint Together (Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X and He Got Game). D signed up quickly followed by Clive Owen and Jodie Foster. We studied Sid Lumet’s Bank Heist Classic DOG DAY AFTERNOON starring AL PACINO. We had so much FUN making this FILM. It was BANANAS and I feel it’s all on the screen. We start the Film Jumping with The Bollywood Track Chaiyya Chaiyya from The Film Dil Se.”

3. “When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts” (2006)

“I was in Venice for the Festival when I got a call from my Wife Tonya to turn on the television. I spent the next 2 days switching back and forth between The BBC and CNN International. I could not believe the images I was seeing. Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4 and finally Day 5 The United States Government comes to the rescue of it’s own American Citizens. Right then and there I knew I wanted to put a Camera and a Microphone in front of these Survivors. I want to thank Sheila Nevins, Jackie Glover and Richard Plepler at HBO for giving us the Money and Broadcast Time to present our Epic 4 Hour Documentary on Hurricane Katrina.”

4. “Malcolm X” (1992)

“This was the hardest and most rewarding Film I ever had to do. Malcolm X almost put me under, it was not just the physical toll of the long shoot but it was a test to my mental toughness. When we ran out of money, we were up the Creek without a paddle. It was one of the most stressful times I had ever been in. I couldn’t eat, sleep, couldn’t function. In doing my research of Malcolm X prior to shooting, I turned back to his teachings. I thought maybe there was the answer. Malcolm always preached about Self-reliance, Self-determination amongst us Black folks. That we have the Power within ourselves to do for ourselves, and that’s when it hit me like a TON of BRICKS. I had epiphany. I began to call Black Athletes, Celebrities and Business people for gifts. They all came through and that’s how we got to the stage to finish the film. To this day Denzel Washington’s performance is one of the greatest of All-Time. Thank you Denzel.”

5. “Crooklyn” (1994)

“Crooklyn is the semi-autobiographical Story about my Family growing up in the Fort Greene section of Da Republic of Brooklyn, New York during the early 70’s. My siblings Joie and Cinqué Lee had written the script before they even told me they had done it. I read it, said let me do a revision of the script. Their title was Hot Peas and Butter, I changed it to Crooklyn And it has become one of my most loved films. People absolutely love this film.”

Read more of them on his Instagram.

