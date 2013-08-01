Spike Lee Does A Fantastic Interview On CNBC — Tells Host That He Should Stick To Finance

Filmmaker Spike Lee just wrapped up a great and testy interview on CNBC where he was talking about his new film, which he is financing on Kickstarter, the popular crowdfunding site.



The highlight of the interview was this exchange between Spike and host Simon Hobbes.

At another point during the interview he said that he’s been doing Kickstarter since “before there was Kickstarter” meaning, presumably, he’s always financed his movies unconventionally.

We’ll post the whole video when it’s up.

