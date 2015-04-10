Spike Lee just signed up to make an original movie on Amazon starring Kanye West

As Netflix continues to be the leader of original content in the streaming world, Amazon is proving it isn’t going away quietly.

The Wrap reported on Wednesday that Amazon Studios, which is responsible for developing original content for its video streaming section of the site, has made a deal with legendary director Spike Lee to release his next film, “Chiraq.”

The film, which will be set in Chicago, is expected to star Chicago-born talent such as Common and Jeremy Piven as well as Kanye West, who grew up there. The story will focus on the city’s recent increase in gun violence.

Lee is also working on signing longtime casting favourite Samuel L. Jackson for a cameo, according to the report.

This continues the battle between Amazon and Netflix for our streaming viewership.

Netflix already has critically acclaimed original shows like “Orange Is The New Black” and “House of Cards,” not to mention their recent hit, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” They have now begun building original feature film content by making multi-film deals with Adam Sandler, the Duplass brothers and nabbing the much-anticipated Cary Fukunaga (“True Detective”) film, “Beasts Of No Nation.”

But Amazon is holding its own. Along with the Lee film, they signed another legend, Woody Allen, to create his first-ever television series for them.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.