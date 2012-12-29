Spike Lee Makes Awesome NBA Ads [THE BRIEF]

Laura Stampler

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Spike Lee starred and directed a new NBA commercial called “The King of New York,” about Knicks legend Bernard King’s 60-point game against the Nets on Christmas in 1984. Public Enemy’s “Get Up Stand Up” provides a soundtrack for this Goodby Silverstein & Partners spot.

Get ready for more targeted television commercial with Gracenote’s ad replacement system. It will premiere at CES. 

George Foreman Grills is taking a new marketing approach. It has launched a $3 million campaign that uses a weight loss contest as a way to advertise the appliance.

Ad Age looks at what advertisers did wrong this year.

Here are five common Facebook marketing mistakes via All Facebook.

