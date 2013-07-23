Spike Lee Is The Next Big-Name In Film Turning To Kickstarter To Fund A Movie

Filmmaker Spike Lee has turned to crowdsourced fundraising site Kickstarter to finance his next movie.



Instead of going the traditional route of getting a movie funded through big-name studios, Lee is using the Internet to help him.

Lee is hoping to raise $1.25 million over the next 30 days for a new film which Lee calls, “The Newest Hottest Spike Lee Joint.” At the time of this writing, the film has already raised $4,792.

In a letter posted yesterday to Kickstarter, Lee explains his love of filmmaking and how difficult it is today for independent filmmakers to get movies financed that don’t involve, “Super Heroes, Comic Books, 3D Special EFX, Blowing up the Planet Nine Times and Fly through the Air while Transforming.”

Lee is taking a page from the books of the crowd-funded “Veronica Mars” film and actor-director Zach Braff’s success of raising $3.1 million for his film, “Wish I Was Here”.

The new movie is meant to display human beings dealing with each other on a human level, Lee says. It will also focus on human beings addicted to blood. The film should be “funny, sexy, and bloody (and its not “Blacula”).

The lowest amount support can pledge is $5, that will get you a special thanks tweet from Lee and access to behind the scenes project updates. The most expensive donation will set you back $10,000 and will get you a special dinner with Lee and the honour of sitting next to him courtside at Madison Square Garden to see the New York Knicks play. There are 11 other levels of donation.

Here’s the video Lee put together for his fundraiser.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.