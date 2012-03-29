Spike Lee Apologizes To The Elderly Couple Who Had To Flee Their Home Because Of Him

Over the weekend, Spike Lee retweeted an address that he thought belonged to George Zimmerman, the neighbourhood watchman who shot and killed Trayvon Martin.



But it turned out to be the home of an elderly couple, the McLain family, who had to flee from the harassment, according to the Daily Mail.

At about 1:30AM today, Spike Lee apologized to them on Twitter. (We somehow doubt that the McLain family was following Spike Lee’s Twitter account in the middle of the night, but, I guess it’s the thought that counts.

via The Daily Caller.

