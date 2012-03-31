Spike Lee Will Compensate The Elderly Couple Who Fled After He Tweeted That Trayvon Martin's Killer Lived At Their Address

Photo: Flickr user Wexner centre/ Creative Commons

According to a report from the AP, Spike Lee will compensate the McLain family, who fled their home after Spike Lee wrongly tweeted that Trayvon Martin’s killer, George Zimmerman, lived at their addressThe couple’s attorney, Matt Morgan, announced the settlement Thursday. Morgan says Lee called them to apologise for retweeting their address.



Specifics of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

Elaine and David McClain are in their 70s and say they have a son named William George Zimmerman, who lived in their Sanford area home in the mid-1990s. They say he is no relation to 28-year-old George Zimmerman, who killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on Feb. 26.

Lee had tweeted his apology to the McClains early Thursday morning. Details of this compensation aren’t forthcoming, but the McClains have said through their attorney that they believe it is resolved.



