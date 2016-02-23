Spike Lee endorses 'Bernie from Brooklyn' in new campaign ad

Film director Spike Lee threw his support to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in a new radio ad released Tuesday morning.

Lee referred to the Democratic candidate as both “brother Bernie Sanders” and “Bernie from Brooklyn.”

“Wake up South Carolina!” Lee declared in the radio spot. “This is your dude, Spike Lee. And I know that you know this system is rigged! For too long, we’ve given our votes to corporate puppets.”

Lee continued by touting the Brooklyn-born Sanders’ record on civil-rights issues:

That’s why I’m officially endorsing my brother Bernie Sanders. Bernie takes no money from corporations — nada! Which means he is not on the take. And when Bernie gets in the White House, he will “do the right thing.” How can we be sure? Bernie was at the March on Washington with Dr. King. He was arrested in Chicago for protesting segregation in public schools.

Sanders and Hillary Clinton, a former secretary of state, are facing off Saturday in South Carolina, their next primary contest. South Carolina’s Democratic electorate is heavily African-American, and the two candidates have been focusing on reaching out to black voters.

Last Friday, Clinton’s campaign unveiled a South Carolina television commercial narrated by actor Morgan Freeman.

Listen to Sanders’ new ad below:

