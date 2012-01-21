Spike Lee Gave Barack Obama Nike Air Jordans In A Wooden Box With The Presidential Seal

Photo: Twitter.com/SpikeLee

Apparently President Barack Obama’s day-long stroll through New York City Thursday was for more than just fundraising.His visit to the home of one of the New York Knicks’ most famous fans, Spike Lee, included a very unique gift: a pair of yet-to-be-released Nike Air Jordan Spizike “Bordeaux” shoes in a special wooden box featuring the presidential seal and Michael Jordan’s signature.



Not bad for a guy who also showed he can sing a little bit of Al Green better than most of us.

Here’s a photo of the sweet custom-made box too:

Photo: Twitter.com/SpikeLee

