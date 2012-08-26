SPIEGEL: Merkel Wants An EU Political Integration Pact

Photo: Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung – Pool/Getty Images

BERLIN (AP) — German media report that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government wants a new treaty aimed at deepening political integration among the European Union’s 27 members.Respected news weekly Der Spiegel reported on its website late Saturday that German diplomats have indicated Merkel wants European leaders to start work on the treaty at a summit in December.



Merkel’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.

Der Spiegel says the treaty could include provisions such as giving the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg power to monitor the budgets of member states and punish those who exceed deficit limits.

Merkel has repeatedly said closer political integration is needed to balance the deepening economic integration of EU member states resulting from measures to solve the eurozone crisis.

