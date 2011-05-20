Meet The One Guy Who's Making Money On The "Spider-Man" Musical Disaster

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is the man who’s been tapped to save a superhero.



He’s the writer who completely reworked Broadway’s injury-ridden, money-losing, $70 million “Spider-Man” musical — it’s his version, sans Julie Taymor, that returned to Broadway yesterday.

And though critical and ticket-sales reaction to Aguirre-Sacasa’s version is still solidifying, things seem to be looking up.

For Aguirre-Sacasa, at least, they definitely are. While Bono and The Edge make their mea culpas on “20/20” tonight, the writer is becoming one of the most sought-after collaborators in Hollywood.

News broke last night that after he’s through with Spidey, he’ll walk straight into a co-producer and writer job on “Glee.”

And he’s been tapped to pen what could become one of the most anticipated remakes in years: a take on the 1976 horror classic “Carrie.”

Aguirre-Sacasa’s success comes largely from his unusually diverse resume — he wrote comics for Marvel, wrote on the staff of HBO’s “Big Love” and managed to nail both.

Oh, and he’s also found time to write plays.

Basically, no one stood a chance against Aguirre-Sacasa for the “Spider-Man” revamp gig — and now his scattered background is paying off.

It’s also positioning him to dominate the competition for some extremely lucrative Hollywood jobs in the near future.

If you can do superhero adaptations and music, you’re officially an expert on Hollywood’s two biggest current obsessions.

