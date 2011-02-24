Watch Your Back, Peter Parker: A SECOND Spiderman Musical Is Coming To Town

Julie Taymor’s catastrophe-ridden “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” just hired a second composer and a second writer to help rehab the doomed production.



But how about a second musical altogether?

That’s the idea New York composer and improv comedian Justin Moran had when he decided to create “The Spidey Project: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility,” which will be onstage in the city (at the People’s Improv theatre) in just 30 days.

And the budget? It’s about, oh, $65 million less than the one Taymor needed.

That’s right — Moran is endeavouring to put the musical together without spending a dime. And it looks like he might pull it off — he’s already been offered plenty of free labour by actors, composers, costume designers and playwrights.

Hey, second takes might turn out to be lucky for the superhero. At least that’s what Sony, who’s currently shooting “The Amazing Spider-Man” (with Andrew Garfield in the title role) must be hoping.

