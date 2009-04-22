Spiderman in 3-D? Hollywood Has To Do Something To Fight Death of DVDs

Sony Pictures bosses are the latest Hollywood bigwigs talking about changing the way moviestars get paid and how rising box office numbers aren’t offsetting the decline of the DVD.



In a sitdown with Forbes.com, Amy Pascal and Michael Lynton say animated 3-D movies are now the industry standard and live action ones (like its Spider-man franchise) aren’t too far behind.

But much of their Q&A focused on the dying DVD business and how that revenue can be replaced or mitigated.

In terms of paying talent, Pascal says:

“We are starting to rethink how we pay people. It isn’t just that the movies are expensive. The talent we work with is expensive. We’re going to see a world where the talent share in the profits at the same time as the studios.”

And Lynton, fondly remembers the heyday of DVDs:

“You were selling a packaged good in a big mass market so you could make it huge. You were selling or renting a thing that people didn’t consume. You go to Blockbuster, rent five movies and only watch two. That’s a good business to be in. The potential problem with the Internet is that people are going to buy only what they watch and we are going to get paid only for what they watch.”

And on whether, a future Spidey feature could be in 3-D, both teased:

“Pascal: Could be.

Lynton: People are paying a premium to see movies in 3-D and that’s a very big deal. It’s never been done before that someone says you have to pay more to see Spider-Man than a romantic comedy.”

