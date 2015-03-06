Months after the 'Spider-Woman' butt fiasco, the writer behind the series has the perfect response

One last time, here’s the “Spider-Woman #1” alternate cover that made the internet go crazy:

This hyper-sexualized cover outraged people even as the comic book behind the cover was about a strong female lead, part of an apparent effort by Marvel to move past sexism in comics.

At the time, writer Dennis Hopeless told IGN: “It’s strange for a book that has my name on it to get that much attention that has nothing to do with the book itself. Because our book, the actual story that we’re telling, couldn’t be less misogynistic.”

Well, seven months after the controversial Milo Manara cover appeared and several months after the book launched, Hopeless has the perfect response.

“Spider-Woman #5,” out this week, moves past the Spider-Man event crossover that has occupied recent issues and takes the opportunity to inaugurate a more practical and far-less-sexualized costume and a new, indie feel. In a meta moment, protagonist Jessica Drew even makes fun of the butt fiasco.

