The latest project from the Institute for Technologies and Architectural Research is an eye-catching one! Graduate Maria Yablonina designed Mobile Robotic Fabrication System for Filament Structures. It includes two wall-climbing robots that hand off a micro filament fibre to build a large nest structure.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.