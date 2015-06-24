We finally know who will play Peter Parker in the next Spider-Man movie

Anthony Harvey/Getty Tom Holland is the new Spider-Man.

We finally know who will play the next next Spider-Man!

After multiple rumours about casting, Marvel and Sony announced Tuesday 19 year old actor Tom Holland has been chosen to play Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

The English actor is known best for playing the title role in “Billy Elliot the Musical” in London. He also starred in the 2012 indie film “The Impossible,” opposite Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor.

The director of the film, which is slated for release on July 28, 2017, will be Jon Watts.

Rob Kim/Getty Jon Watts will direct the next Spider-Man film.

The director has two films under his belt, including the upcoming “Cop Car,” starring Kevin Bacon. It opens in August.

“As with James Gunn, Joss Whedon, and the Russo brothers, we love finding new and exciting voices to bring these characters to life. We spent a lot of time with Jon and find his take and work inspiring,” said Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige in a press release.

The next movie from the Marvel universe to hit theatres will be “Ant-Man,” starring Paul Rudd as the micro-sized super hero.

The previous “Spider-Man” film, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” starring Andrew Garfield as the iconic hero, took in $US709 million worldwide.

Sony’s “Spider-Man” films, five total, have been the most successful franchise in the studio’s history taking in more than $US4 billion worldwide.

