The new Spider-Man just shared a selfie from the set of his upcoming movie

Disney/Marvel The new Spidey is ready for his own movie.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” is shaping up to be worth the hype.

Tom Holland, who is playing the web-slinging hero in the new reboot between Sony and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made his debut in “Captain America: Civil War,” and impressed viewers with his take on the superhero.

Holland, who has shared videos of himself training for the role before, finally shared a selfie from the set of “Homecoming.” It shows Holland in Spidey costume hanging above crash pads and crew members.

“1 Year until #spidermanhomecoming hits theatres, are you read,” he captioned the photo. “Thought you would like to see a little selfie I took earlier.”

The “Homecoming” cast also includes Donald Glover, Logan Marshall-Green, Martin Starr, Hannibal Buress, Abraham Attah, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice, Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.



“Spider-Man: Homecoming” will swing into theatres July 7, 2017.

NOW WATCH: Take a flyover tour of Bora Bora



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.