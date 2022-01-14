Willem Dafoe had to wear a cloak, ride in cars with tinted windows, and avoid going out in public to keep his ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ role a secret

On the left: Willem Dafoe at the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ On the right: Dafoe as Green Goblin in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ ordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Sony Pictures

Willem Dafoe spoke about his involvement in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in a new interview.

Dafoe said he had to wear a cloak and ride in cars with tinted windows to keep his role a secret.

The actor told Jimmy Fallon that he also couldn’t hang around town, in case he drew suspicion.

Willem Dafoe said that he had to go to great lengths to keep his return as Green Goblin/Norman Osborn in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” under wraps while filming.

“When I’d go to set, they’d put me in a black cloak and always have me in a car with dark windows and they didn’t want me hanging out any place because they didn’t want anyone to know I was in town making a movie,” Dafoe said during a virtual appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.

“And I didn’t think it would work, but actually, it did,” added Dafoe, who played the iconic villain in Sam Raimi’s Spidey trilogy released between 2002 and 2007.

“And only just before the movie was released, they started kind of hinting [at] things in the trailers,” he said. “So, it was cool.”

Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Courtesy of Sony Pictures

The first trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which marks Tom Holland’s sixth appearance as the titular Marvel web-slinger, was released in August.

The trailer showed how visitors from other universes enter Holland’s world after a spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), intended to make everyone forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, goes wrong.

As a result, villains from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s standalone Spidey franchises — like Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock — appear in this universe.

The second trailer, released three months later, showed Holland’s Spidey also coming face-to-face with Rhys Ifans’ Lizard from “The Amazing Spider-Man,” Jamie Foxx’s Electro from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3.”

Electro, Sandman, and Lizard in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Holland previously spoke about his first time meeting Dafoe on the set of “NWH” while at a trailer release event in LA, which Insider attended.

“I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak and was like, ‘Watch out, mate,'” Holland said. “He took his hood off and I almost got really scared. I was like, ‘Oh shit. The Goblin’s here.'”

In interviews, Dafoe explained that he agreed to reprise his role as long as it wouldn’t be a “power cameo.” The veteran actor insisted on doing his stunts for the film, too.

Since the film’s release on December 17, fans have praised Dafoe’s performance, with some saying that he outdid his performance from nearly two decades prior.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is now in theaters.

Watch Dafoe’s interview in the video below.