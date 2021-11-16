15 details you might have missed in the new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer

The trailer picks up right after the end of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” when Quentin Beck/Mysterio revealed Spider-Man’s true identity.

Peter Parker’s (played by Tom Holland) face is plastered on billboards in Times Square with the phrase “Public Enemy No. 1.”

In case you forgot, Mysterio had just revealed to the world that Parker is Spider-Man at the end of 2019’s “Far From Home.”

The trailer also shows Peter and MJ (Zendaya) being followed by news helicopters.