All the clues that pointed to that major moment in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ all along

February 2021: Holland repeatedly denied rumors during interviews in support of his film ‘Cherry’

In a cover story for Esquire published in February 2021, Holland said, “No, no, they will not be appearing in this film.”

“Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me,” he added. “But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the ‘Spider-Man’ movies that we’ve been making.”

In the same feature, the actor also said: “I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I’m eight weeks into shooting it.”

He made a similar comment during a virtual appearance on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” the same month, saying:

“It would be amazing if they were because they haven’t told me that yet, and I am Spider-Man and I’ve read the script from the beginning to the end. So, it would be a miracle if they could’ve kept that from me, but at the moment there is no cameo from the two boys.”

Marvel fans know that the projects are typically shrouded in mystery, so even if Holland was privy to such casting details prior to filming initially wrapping in March, he wouldn’t be allowed to confirm it publicly.