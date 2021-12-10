Tom Holland jokes that it’s a miracle he’s allowed to promote ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on live talk shows given his reputation for spilling spoilers

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Tom Holland appeared on “Good Morning America” and joked about his tendency to spill spoilers.

“It’s honestly a miracle they let me on a live TV show. I can’t believe I’m here,” he said.

In the past, Holland spoiled “Infinity War” for a theater of fans and ruined “Endgame” for Zendaya.

Tom Holland joked that he’s surprised he’s allowed to promote “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on live talk shows given his habit for spoiling Marvel movies.

“It’s honestly a miracle they let me on a live TV show. I can’t believe I’m here,” Holland said during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday with his costars, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, ahead of the film’s release on December 17.

In response, Zendaya and Batlalon said that Holland has gotten better at keeping secrets.

“I was never bad,” Holland said.

“It was hyped out of proportion,” Zendaya chimed in.

—Good Morning America (@GMA) December 10, 2021

Since making his Marvel debut as Peter Parker/Tom Holland in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” Holland has developed a reputation as a cast member who reveals too much regarding the top-secret plots of his films.

His inability to keep secrets under wraps is rivaled by fellow Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, who once accidentally live-streamed a portion of “Thor: Ragnarok” on Instagram while at the movie’s LA premiere in 2017.

He also spoiled the ending of “Avengers: Infinity War” during an interview that year, saying: “Wait ’til you see this next one [“Infinity War”]. Everybody dies.”

Ruffalo’s tendency to give away spoilers is the reason why costar Don Cheadle (who plays War Machine) refuses to do press with him. Ruffalo was also forbidden from doing “Avengers: Endgame” press with Holland and was instead paired with “tight-lipped” Chris Evans.

Holland has had his fair share of spoiler controversies too, leading his “Infinity War” costars to name him the “least trustworthy” cast member.

In the past, he spoiled “Infinity War” for a theater of excited fans and costar Benedict Cumberbatch said that doing interviews with the young star feels like “chaperoning.”

Holland also spoiled Tony Stark/Iron Man’s death in “Endgame” for Zendaya years prior to the film’s release.