Tom Holland says he pranked the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ crew by giving them lube instead of hand sanitizer

Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland said that he pulled a prank on the set of the film.

Holland purposely didn’t correct the coproducer when he mistook a bottle of lube for hand sanitizer.

The star said that the “best thing” was that another person on set, the boom operator, also got fooled.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland said that he couldn’t resist the temptation to pull a prank while on the set of the new Marvel movie.

“No Way Home,” set for release on December 17, marks Holland’s sixth appearance as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The movie was filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, with safety precautions in place.

In an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Thursday, Holland said that he pranked coproducer Mitch Bell using a bottle of lube that’s used to get him out of his tight Spider-Man suit.

“He’s in charge of the money, so a COVID shutdown for him is a really serious thing and he’s taking it very seriously,” Holland said. “And this bottle of lube does suspiciously look like a bottle of hand sanitizer.”

The actor recalled Bell mistaking Holland’s lube for hand sanitizer, and he decided not to correct the producer.

“He walks over and he’s chatting to me and he’s like, ‘Hey man, can I get some of that hand sanitizer?'” Holland said. “And I look at my brother Harry [Holland], and I’m like ‘This is about to be golden.'”

The “Cherry” star continued: “So I’m squeezing all the stuff on him, I’m squeezing it, squeezing it, squeezing it, and he walks off and you can see him on set like, ‘This goddamn hand sanitizer won’t go.'”

Holland said that the “best thing” was that a boom operator was also fooled.

“At the end of the day, the same thing happened with the boomer,” he said. “So he’s doing a scene and I can see him like, ‘I can’t hold on to the boom, it’s just slipping everywhere.’ I promise that’s the only two times we did it though.”

During his late-night appearance, Holland said that because of his superhero suit’s snug fit, the zippers sometimes get stuck and it becomes “a nightmare.”

“I’ll have like half of it off and I’m like, ‘Please just get this thing off me,'” he said, explaining that the lube helps to make the zippers unstick.

“It’s not attractive, it’s not flattering,” Holland said of struggling to get the suit off. “It’s a tough time.”