17 details in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ you’ll only notice if you read the script

- The script for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is now available online via Deadline.
- It contains small details and insights into character’s thoughts you wouldn’t know otherwise.
- Insider rounded some of the best ones up from the script, which you can read here.
Though Tom Holland’s Peter refers to the three as “Spider-Mans” in the script, all other mentions of the trio are “Spider-Men.”
“The New York Daily News: The school photos of Peter, MJ, and Ned have been photoshopped into mug shots under a headline that reads, ‘Trio of Terror: Parker’s cronies revealed!'”
“Time Magazine: An illustration of Spider-Man as a crying baby in a diaper under a headline that reads, ‘Iron Man Jr.? How did a reckless teenager become Tony Stark’s heir apparent?'”
“In-Touch Weekly: Half of Spider-Man’s mask over half of Peter Parker’s face. The headline reads, ‘World Exclusive! Two Faced — How Parker maintained his duplicitous double life and why he can’t be trusted.'”
When the DODC entered Aunt May’s apartment, the script reveals that they apprehended the E.D.I.T.H. eyewear.
You may have noticed that the brick had a message on it, saying that they believe Mysterio. You may have missed that the message was purposely misspelled to read: “We believe Mysterio.”
The small detail suggests a larger commentary on conspiracy theorists who choose to believe the false hero.
You probably thought it was coffee. It turns out the rather intimidating superhero likes a comforting warm cup of cocoa.
“Instantly, Happy knows. His heart breaking,” the script reads.
If you don’t know Tagalog, a language native to the Philippines, or (more likely) if you were screaming too loudly in theaters at this point of the film because of Andrew Garfield’s return as Peter Parker, you likely missed this line altogether.
Earlier in the film, Ned tells Doctor Strange that his nana told him magic runs in their family, saying, “Sometimes I get these tinglings in my hands.”
Strange dismisses the thought early in the film, but multiple moments throughout “No Way Home” hint that there may be something larger in store for his character down the line.
If you watched 2016’s “Doctor Strange,” you’ll recall it took a lot of practice for a frustrated Strange to open portals.
Growing up as a man of science, he probably had a more difficult time freeing his mind to something otherworldly as opposed to an imaginative and creative teen like Ned.
That’s not how their dialogue is laid out in the script. When Maguire or Garfield speak, they’re referred to as Raimi-Verse Spider-Man or Webb-Verse Spider-Man.
Even though Holland’s Peter agrees, the script makes it clear that he was “playing it off.” His true feelings towards Goblin over the death of Aunt May are really shown here in the script even before his brief convo with Maguire’s Peter as it says he initially sets aside the idea of a cure for Osborn.
These subtle details may not have come across as strongly during a first watch, even if you picked up on Peter’s (Holland) hesitancy when he converses with Maguire’s character. But they’re important because they help foreshadow Peter (Holland) and the Goblin’s final showdown to come at the film’s end.
“On Webb-Verse Peter, watching them with a tinge of longing. The kind of love he had … and lost.”
Many fans shared a moment from later in the film, during the villain battle, with the trio sort of gesturing to one another, but the script labels the lab scene as the official meme moment.
“All three point at each other: Him? Memes!”
On the “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast, Garfield said he helped suggest using the lab scene to recreate the meme.
Taking that to heart, Ned promises he won’t turn into a super villain and try to kill Peter. Garfield’s Peter pats him on the back.
In the script, it says Peter’s “proud of him.”
In italics, almost knowingly, the script reads: “There probably is.”
Sony’s Oscar-winning animated Spider-Man movie, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” introduces a half-Black, half-Puerto Rican web-slinger named Miles Morales. A sequel to the film is out later this year.
“Spider-Man: Homecoming” hinted at Morales’ existence by introducing his uncle, Aaron Davis (Donald Glover), who becomes a Spidey villain in the comics. Davis mentions he has a nephew, presumably Morales.
When he sees MJ start to fall in a similar manner in “No Way Home,” he doesn’t hesitate to save her to save Holland’s Peter from going through a similar fate.
His inner monologue after catching MJ is revealed in the script:
“Overwhelmed with emotion, Webb-Verse Peter nods. Having just relived the worst moment of his life when he lost Gwen Stacy in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ But this time, he prevailed.”
You can read more on how this moment, and the film at large, redeemed Garfield’s Spider-Man for fans and the actor here.
In the film, viewers notice his voice breaking a bit as he realizes what Peter just asked him to do, but a line in the script shows how hard that moment hits Strange:
“Dr. Strange reluctantly nods, his heart breaking for Peter.”
Perhaps Strange, taken aback, is aware that he wouldn’t be able to make the same sacrifice as Peter.
In the script, it says he’s “a Stan Lee lookalike.”
Lee, the former president and chairman of Marvel comics, used to cameo in many MCU and Marvel projects until his death in 2018.