Tom Holland, Zendaya, and many Marvel stars dazzled for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ world premiere. Here are the 27 best photos from the red carpet.

Tom Holland once more plays Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. Tom Holland Valerie Macon/Getty

Holland showed up on the carpet with his brother, Harry. (L-R) Tom Holland and brother Harry Holland. Aelle Bauer-Graffin/FilmMagic/Getty

But his costar Zendaya wasn’t too far behind. Tom Holland and Zendaya. Amy Sussman/Getty

Zendaya plays MJ in the franchise, the love interest of Holland’s Peter Parker. Zendaya. Amy Sussman/Getty

Zendaya wore a web dress with a matching mask on the carpet. Zendaya in a web mask. Valerie Macon/Getty

Benedict Cumberbatch shows up in the movie as Dr. Strange. Peter Parker comes to the wizard for assistance. Benedict Cumberbatch. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Benedict Wong also returned as Wong, Dr. Strange’s mentor. But we’ll see more of him in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which opens in 2022. Benedict Wong. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jamie Foxx reprises the role of Electro, the villain he plays in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Jamie Foxx. Valerie Macon/Getty

Foxx showed up on the carpet with his daughter, Corinne. Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Marisa Tomei once more plays Aunt May. Marisa Tomei. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

And Jacob Batalon is back as Ned, Peter’s best friend. Jacob Batalon. Amy Sussman/Getty

Willem Dafoe, who played Green Goblin in the Tobey Maguire-era “Spider-Man” movies of the early 2000s, made an appearance. Willen Dafoe. Emma LcIntyre/Getty

Jon Favreau took a break from heading “The Mandalorian” series to once more play “Happy” Hogan, who looks over Peter and has a thing for Aunt May. Jon Favreau. Emma McIntryre/Getty

J.K. Simmons plays J. Jonah Jameson, who in previous “Spider-Man” movies is the publisher of the Daily Bugle. Now he’s pivoted to video and is the host of TheDailyBugle.net. J.K. Simmons Emma McIntyre/Getty

JB Smoove, who plays Parker’s teacher, Julius Dell, showed up on the carpet with his wife Shahidah Omar. Shahidah Omar and J.B. Smoove. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty

Hannibal Buress is back to play gym teacher Coach Wilson. Hannibal Buress. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Paula Newsome plays a head faculty member at MIT, the college Peter is trying to get into. Paula Newsome Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jon Watts is the director of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” He also directed the previous two “Spider-Man” movies. Jon Watts Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Producer Amy Pascal oversees the “Spider-Man” franchise for Sony. Amy Pascal. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Producer Kevin Feige oversees all of Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige. Amy Sussman/Getty

Other stars that showed up at the premiere include “Eternals” star Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon. Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Nicholas Braun hot off the season three finale of HBO’s “Succession” popped up on the carpet. Nicholas Braun. Emma McIntyre/Getty

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu also showed up with a smile. Simu Liu. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jared Leto, who will be in Marvel’s “Morbius,” which comes out in January, sported a colorful look on the carpet. Jared Leto. Emma McIntyre/Getty

And Shameik Moore, who is the voice of Miles Morales in the “Spider-Verse” franchise, also supported. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)” will be out in October 2022. Shameik Moore. Emma McIntyre/Getty

As you can see, he was sporting the red and black Miles Morales Spider-Man colors at the premiere. Shameik Moore. Emma McIntyre/Getty