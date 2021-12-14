Search

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and many Marvel stars dazzled for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ world premiere. Here are the 27 best photos from the red carpet.

Jason Guerrasio
Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, and Tom Holland standing next to each other
Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, and Tom Holland at the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Los Angeles premiere on Monday. Amy Sussman/Getty
  • See the stunning looks from “Spider-Man” stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, and Marisa Tomei.
  • Also see Nicholas Braun and Simu Liu grace the red carpet.
  • “Spider-Man: No Way Home” opens in theaters on Friday.
Tom Holland once more plays Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man.
Tom Holland in a suit and tie
Tom Holland Valerie Macon/Getty
Holland showed up on the carpet with his brother, Harry.
Tom Holland with brother Harry Holland
(L-R) Tom Holland and brother Harry Holland. Aelle Bauer-Graffin/FilmMagic/Getty
But his costar Zendaya wasn’t too far behind.
Tom Holland and Zendaya next to each other
Tom Holland and Zendaya. Amy Sussman/Getty
Zendaya plays MJ in the franchise, the love interest of Holland’s Peter Parker.
Zendaya in a web dress
Zendaya. Amy Sussman/Getty
Zendaya wore a web dress with a matching mask on the carpet.
Zendaya in a web mask
Zendaya in a web mask. Valerie Macon/Getty
Benedict Cumberbatch shows up in the movie as Dr. Strange. Peter Parker comes to the wizard for assistance.
Benedict Cumberbatch in red tint glasses
Benedict Cumberbatch. Emma McIntyre/Getty
Benedict Wong also returned as Wong, Dr. Strange’s mentor. But we’ll see more of him in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which opens in 2022.
Benedict Wong in a grey suit
Benedict Wong. Emma McIntyre/Getty
Jamie Foxx reprises the role of Electro, the villain he plays in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”
Jamie Foxx in a silver suit
Jamie Foxx. Valerie Macon/Getty
Foxx showed up on the carpet with his daughter, Corinne.
Jamie Foxx with his daughter Corinne
Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx. Emma McIntyre/Getty
Marisa Tomei once more plays Aunt May.
Marisa Tomei in a gold dress
Marisa Tomei. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty
And Jacob Batalon is back as Ned, Peter’s best friend.
Jacob Batalon in a white suit and hawaiian shirt
Jacob Batalon. Amy Sussman/Getty
Willem Dafoe, who played Green Goblin in the Tobey Maguire-era “Spider-Man” movies of the early 2000s, made an appearance.
Willem Dafoe in a suit
Willen Dafoe. Emma LcIntyre/Getty
Jon Favreau took a break from heading “The Mandalorian” series to once more play “Happy” Hogan, who looks over Peter and has a thing for Aunt May.
Jon Favreau in a jacket
Jon Favreau. Emma McIntryre/Getty
J.K. Simmons plays J. Jonah Jameson, who in previous “Spider-Man” movies is the publisher of the Daily Bugle. Now he’s pivoted to video and is the host of TheDailyBugle.net.
J.K. Simmons in a fedora
J.K. Simmons Emma McIntyre/Getty
JB Smoove, who plays Parker’s teacher, Julius Dell, showed up on the carpet with his wife Shahidah Omar.
JB Smoove with Shahidah Omar
Shahidah Omar and J.B. Smoove. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty
Hannibal Buress is back to play gym teacher Coach Wilson.
Hannibal Buress in a grey jacket and white shirt
Hannibal Buress. Emma McIntyre/Getty
Paula Newsome plays a head faculty member at MIT, the college Peter is trying to get into.
Paula Newsome in a black dress
Paula Newsome Emma McIntyre/Getty
Jon Watts is the director of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” He also directed the previous two “Spider-Man” movies.
Jon Watts in a black jacket and white shirt
Jon Watts Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty
Producer Amy Pascal oversees the “Spider-Man” franchise for Sony.
Amy Pascal in a black top
Amy Pascal. Emma McIntyre/Getty
Producer Kevin Feige oversees all of Marvel Studios.
Kevin Feige in a blue suit and baseball cap
Kevin Feige. Amy Sussman/Getty
Other stars that showed up at the premiere include “Eternals” star Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon.
Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani. Emma McIntyre/Getty
Nicholas Braun hot off the season three finale of HBO’s “Succession” popped up on the carpet.
Nicholas Braun in a grey suit
Nicholas Braun. Emma McIntyre/Getty
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu also showed up with a smile.
Simu Liu in a nave blue suit
Simu Liu. Emma McIntyre/Getty
Jared Leto, who will be in Marvel’s “Morbius,” which comes out in January, sported a colorful look on the carpet.
Jared Leto in a purple jacket and red pants
Jared Leto. Emma McIntyre/Getty
And Shameik Moore, who is the voice of Miles Morales in the “Spider-Verse” franchise, also supported. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)” will be out in October 2022.
Shameik Moore in a black jacket
Shameik Moore. Emma McIntyre/Getty
As you can see, he was sporting the red and black Miles Morales Spider-Man colors at the premiere.
Shameik Moore in red and black
Shameik Moore. Emma McIntyre/Getty
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” opens in theaters on Friday.
Bendict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, and Tom Holland next to each other
(L-R) Bendict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, and Tom Holland at the premiere Emma McIntyre/Getty
