Tom Holland, Zendaya, and many Marvel stars dazzled for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ world premiere. Here are the 27 best photos from the red carpet.

- See the stunning looks from “Spider-Man” stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, and Marisa Tomei.
- Also see Nicholas Braun and Simu Liu grace the red carpet.
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home” opens in theaters on Friday.
Tom Holland once more plays Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man.
Holland showed up on the carpet with his brother, Harry.
But his costar Zendaya wasn’t too far behind.
Zendaya plays MJ in the franchise, the love interest of Holland’s Peter Parker.
Zendaya wore a web dress with a matching mask on the carpet.
Benedict Cumberbatch shows up in the movie as Dr. Strange. Peter Parker comes to the wizard for assistance.
Benedict Wong also returned as Wong, Dr. Strange’s mentor. But we’ll see more of him in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which opens in 2022.
Jamie Foxx reprises the role of Electro, the villain he plays in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”
Foxx showed up on the carpet with his daughter, Corinne.
Marisa Tomei once more plays Aunt May.
And Jacob Batalon is back as Ned, Peter’s best friend.
Willem Dafoe, who played Green Goblin in the Tobey Maguire-era “Spider-Man” movies of the early 2000s, made an appearance.
Jon Favreau took a break from heading “The Mandalorian” series to once more play “Happy” Hogan, who looks over Peter and has a thing for Aunt May.
J.K. Simmons plays J. Jonah Jameson, who in previous “Spider-Man” movies is the publisher of the Daily Bugle. Now he’s pivoted to video and is the host of TheDailyBugle.net.
JB Smoove, who plays Parker’s teacher, Julius Dell, showed up on the carpet with his wife Shahidah Omar.
Hannibal Buress is back to play gym teacher Coach Wilson.
Paula Newsome plays a head faculty member at MIT, the college Peter is trying to get into.
Jon Watts is the director of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” He also directed the previous two “Spider-Man” movies.
Producer Amy Pascal oversees the “Spider-Man” franchise for Sony.
Producer Kevin Feige oversees all of Marvel Studios.
Other stars that showed up at the premiere include “Eternals” star Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon.
Nicholas Braun hot off the season three finale of HBO’s “Succession” popped up on the carpet.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu also showed up with a smile.
Jared Leto, who will be in Marvel’s “Morbius,” which comes out in January, sported a colorful look on the carpet.
And Shameik Moore, who is the voice of Miles Morales in the “Spider-Verse” franchise, also supported. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)” will be out in October 2022.
As you can see, he was sporting the red and black Miles Morales Spider-Man colors at the premiere.
