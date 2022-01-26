‘No Way Home’ director says the script read-through with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire felt like a ‘Spider-Man therapy session’

From left: Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man 2,’ Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’ and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Columbia Pictures; Columbia Pictures; Sony Pictures

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts spoke about his experience with Tom Holland and the cast.

Watts said he did a script read-through that included Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

He described the moment to Variety as “a Spider-Man therapy session.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts said that he experienced a moment on set with cast members Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon that felt like a “therapy session.”

“We sat on folding chairs in a circle and went through the script together,” Watts, who directed all three of Holland’s standalone “Spider-Man” films, told Variety in a new interview. “I had talked to everyone separately, but to have everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man meant to them — that was exciting for me.”

He added: “We had the only three actors to ever play Spider-Man in a film, and each had been through so much, on and off screen. It was like a Spider-Man therapy session.”

“No Way Home,” which hit theaters on December 17, is the culmination of three generations of “Spider-Man” films.

Maguire first suited up as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s 2002 film “Spider-Man,” costarring Kristen Dunst as Mary Jane Watson and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin. The success of the Marvel film resulted in two sequels that were released in 2004 and 2007.

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in ‘Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures

When the franchise was rebooted in 2012, Garfield took over the role in Marc Webb’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” alongside Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Rhys Ifans as Dr. Curtis Connors/The Lizard.

A sequel was released two years later, with Jamie Foxx and Dane DeHaan portraying the villains Max Dillon/Electro and Harry Osborn/Green Goblin, respectively.

“TASM 2” paved the way for a third movie involving the supervillain group known as the Sinister Six, but plans for a sequel were scrapped.

Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ Columbia Pictures

Holland then made his debut as the web-slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2016’s “Captain America.”

“No Way Home,” which marked his sixth appearance in the MCU, centers on Peter trying to do damage control after his superhero identity is revealed at the end of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

He enlists the help of fellow New York-based Avenger Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget that he’s Spider-Man.

But the spell cast by Doctor Strange goes wrong and villains from the multiverse appear in his world: Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Foxx’s Electro, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, Alfred Molina’s Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock, and Thomas Hayden Church’s Flint Marko/Sandman.

Maguire and Garfield’s versions of the character enter the film by way of portals opened by Peter’s friend Ned (Batalon), using Doctor Strange’s Sling Ring.

After the untimely death of a beloved character, Ned and MJ (Zendaya) introduce Holland’s Peter to Maguire and Garfield’s characters. They console the young superhero and the Spider-Men work together to develop cures for the villains before sending them back to their universes.